SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Amid the crime and robberies plaguing San Francisco neighbornoods, there is a sweet sign of hope. A new chocolate shop is opening in Chinatown.

Jade Chocolates on Grant Avenue near California Street opens Wednesday morning. It is a welcome sign in the neighborhood, which has seen many businesses shut down and very few open during the pandemic.

The shop is double the size of its previous location in the Inner Richmond. Owner Mindy Fong says it was important for her to open her now expanded shop in Chinatown.

“My family has a long history here. I’m 5th generation Chinese, so back in the late 1800s we were forced to live due to segregation, so it was my duty I feel to come back to the neighborhood,” said Fong.

Fong, a self-trained chocolatier, specializes in making unique chocolates infused with flavors from Asia and the Pacific Islands. The 2000-square foot shop is also a cafe that will also serve baked goods, mixed drinks and soon offer afternoon tea.

Jade Chocolates says it’s been very challenging to hire employees for the new shop. She is actively hiring.

Fong is dedicated to helping resurrecting Chinatown.

“I’m not threatened by the xenophobia or by the people who are coming in here and doing the break-ins and the robberies. It’s just another obstacle for me,” said Fong.

The neighborhood has been in the crime spotlight for brazen robberies including a recent confrontation between thieves and store owners inside a camera shop.

“I’m the one who called 911. I was shaking. I felt helpless,” said a shop owner named Jennifer.

Many retailers say with more customers coming in, so are the thieves.

“We can’t seem to get a handle on all these robberies and attacks here,” said Betty Louie of the Chinatown Merchants Association.

Brian Young from Community Stream SF handed out pepper spray to businesses on Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate that in so many ways they’re defenseless and it’s been happening so often. I don’t want these businesses and owners to feel fearful,” he said.

SFPD data in the Central District shows larceny theft is down in the first three months of this year by 21%, compared to the same time period in 2019.

But for merchants who worry about facing criminals, these numbers aren’t comforting.

“We want more policing, more help, more attention, from City Hall, Board of Supervisors,” said Louie.