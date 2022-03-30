SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Officials on Wednesday opened a unique dual purpose fire station that will serve Mineta San Jose International Airport along with surrounding neighborhoods.

San Jose’s newest fire station is being touted for its unique location, and state-of-the-art design that puts an emphasis on firefighter comfort and mental health.

Fire Station 20, located at 1120 Coleman Avenue, replaces the old station at 1443 Airport Boulevard. The former Station 20, built in 1963, was tucked away on the airport’s eastern border, and only responded to calls at the airport.

In 2018, the city began exploring the option of relocating the station and adopting a “dual purpose model,” in order to serve not only the airport, but also the neighboring community.

The new station’s design features five large main bay doors designed for the specialized aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles, with direct access to the airfield.

Meanwhile, a separate single bay opens up to the public street, and will house various firefighting and paramedic vehicles over time.

The station’s new location at Coleman Avenue and Interstate 880, directly across from PayPal Stadium, allows for quicker response for service calls in north and downtown San Jose.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said the relocated station was a better use of taxpayer dollars.

“I was told the standard was a fire station that serves the airport, and only the airport. Hey, we’re a city that’s short on resources. We need to think about how we can ensure we use our scarce resources to serve the entire community,” Liccardo told KPIX 5.

Station 20 features comforts and amenities lacking in the previous site. The exercise room has been improved and expanded. Spacious kitchens and dining areas promote bonding and unit cohesion. Large windows facing the runway create a spacious and airy environment, but also allow the crews to conduct “visual surveillance” of incoming and outgoing flights.

The new station is also piloting digital boards, the only ones in use in the entire city, which display dispatcher information about emergency calls. A large meeting room and training classroom are equipped for video conferencing.

Each of the 10 firefighters will sleep in their own separate dorms, each with its own private bathroom and shower.

Fire Chief Robert Sapien Jr. said the design was meant to foster teamwork and mental health, but also respect personal boundaries.

“Gender privacy is preserved. Alone time is there for folks when they need it. This job can be very stressful, and having the opportunity to decompress a little bit is fantastic for our firefighters,” Sapien told KPIX 5.

The majority of funding for the $22 million project came from an $18.2 million FAA grant, and Measure T funds.

Mark McClardy, FAA Director of Office of Airports, Western-Pacific Region, said Station 20’s hybrid model is the only one of its kind on the west coast, and was money “well spent.”

McClardy added that the FAA is open to similar projects around the country.

“I say we’ll look at it on a case-by-case basis. But I think if that makes sense, then we’re willing to work with you,” said McClardy.

Sapien said Station 20 is a signal to the community that “safety and security are highly valued.”

“It is my belief that fire stations are a critical strand in the community fabric. They are symbols of mutual commitment, security and compassion for others,” said Sapien.