SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The MLB Network announced this week that it hired two former San Francisco Giants – retired pitcher Jake Peavy and retired outfielder Hunter Pence – to be baseball analysts.
Pence, who turns 39 on April 13, was a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020. The feisty, energetic outfielder was an anchor for theGiants during his first six years with the team, helping them win the World Series in 2012 and 2014.
Pence left in 2018 to join the Texas Rangers, but came back to the Giants in 2019 on a $3 million, one-year contract. They released him that August after he batted just .096 with two homers and six RBIs in 17 games.
The 40-year-old Peavy last played in 2016. A three-time All-Star, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award. His talent on the mound helped the Giants win the World Series in 2014.
Newly retired players Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin also joined MLB Network, the company said Wednesday.
