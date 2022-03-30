SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect who was seen driving recklessly in the Tenderloin before fleeing from officers earlier this month.
According to the SFPD release issued Wednesday morning, early on the morning of March 17, at approximately 12:29 a.m., SF officers patrolling the area of Eddy and Larkin Streets in the Tenderloin observed a speeding white Ford Mustang that began doing donuts in the intersection.
Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and fled from police at a high rate of speed, running multiple red traffic lights. Officers were able to make out the Mustang’s license plate number and identified the driver as 25-year-old San Francisco resident Christopher Crozier.
After a search, officers found Crozier on the unit block of 8th Street. Having developed probable cause to arrest him, officers took the driver into custody. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on numerous charges including recklessly evading a police officer, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, failure to obey posted signs, and speeding.
An SFPD investigator from the department's Stunt Driving Response Unit assisted in the investigation and authored a vehicle seizure order for the Mustang, which was authorized by a judge. Two days later on the afternoon of March 19, the Mustang was located in a parking garage located at Market and 8th Streets. Officers seized the vehicle and had it towed to the vehicle impound lot for a mandatory 30-day hold.
Police said that despite the arrest of Crozier, the investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.