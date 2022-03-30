SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — In an instant, the months of pandemic-related financial struggles vanished for San Jose’s Lasandra Arizmendez.

She claimed a $1 million prize this week for hitting all the numbers on a California Lottery Gold Rush scratchers card. The best part of all, the ticket was a Christmas gift from her loved ones.

“We really believe in it, and we believe in miracles,” Arizmendez said in a news release. “I was a little leery, because my family plays tricks on me, but when I turned it over, I knew it was real.”

She said her couldn’t have come at a better time.

Arizmendez is a hairdresser, and when her salon closed during the pandemic, she was out of work. Now with her winnings, Arizmendez plans to buy a house and start her kids’ college funds.

The store that sold the winning ticket — Piedmont Shell in San Jose — gets a $5,000 bonus.

The second winner announced Thursday is Ishak Jimenez, who also won a $1 million prize. He played a California Dreamin’ ticket he bought at the Safeway on Hollywood Avenue in San Jose. That Safeway also gets a $5,000 bonus.

Jimenez told lottery officials he often plays with his mom, who was with him when he bought his winning ticket.

“We scratched in our car and had to go back in to (the store) confirm; it was kind of a shock,” Jimenez said. “I really want to buy some property and build my own custom house.”

Lottery official explained the delays in announcing the winners.

Whenever players win with Scratchers or draw games, anyone whose prize is $600 or higher needs to fill out a claim form. Big winners are also vetted by the California Lottery through a thorough investigative process.

So, depending on when the claim form is filed and how long the vetting process takes, it may take weeks or even months before an official winner is declared.