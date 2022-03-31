WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — Hormel Foods is recalling almost 81 tons of Skippy peanut butter because the jars sold by Walmart and other retailers may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
The varieties — Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chucky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein — all have “best-if-used-by” dates in May of 2023.
The product affected by the recall was shipped to 18 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.