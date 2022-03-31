REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — The former finance manager of a car dealership in Redwood City has been sentenced to six months in jail for embezzling more than $40,000 from the business, San Mateo County prosecutors said Thursday.
Marwan George Mouasher, 40, worked at the Toyota 101 dealership for nearly a month in October and November 2018 before quitting abruptly and claiming other managers had mishandled contracts, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Investigators determined Mouasher took down payments in cash from customers but did not enter the payments in the dealership's records, and took $42,500 in total that way. The case was set to go to trial in May 2021 when he pleaded no contest to felony embezzlement charges, prosecutors said.
On Wednesday, Mouasher was sentenced to the six-month term in county jail starting in June, as well as two years of probation, and was ordered to pay $42,500 in restitution to the dealership. He remains out of custody on $50,000 bail, prosecutors said.
