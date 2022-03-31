Concord Man Jailed for Child Porn Charged With Child Sexual Abuse A Concord man in jail on a child pornography charge has now been charged with the forcible sexual abuse of a minor, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Thursday.

State Lawmakers Extend Pandemic Eviction Ban For At Least Another 3 MonthsTens of thousands of Californians facing eviction on Friday for not paying their rent will get to stay in their homes for at least another three months after state lawmakers voted to extend a law that protects them just hours before it was scheduled to expire.