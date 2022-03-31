MARTINEZ (BCN) — A Concord man in jail on a child pornography charge has now been charged with the forcible sexual abuse of a minor, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Thursday.
Patrick Yelton, 50, allegedly committed three counts of sexual abuse on a child under 13 years old in 2015 in Antioch, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.
Yelton was charged in April of last year with one count of possessing child pornography, prosecutors said. Yelton is in custody in the county jail in Martinez.
Law enforcement learned in March 2020 that Yelton was allegedly storing child pornography on his Google account, according to the district attorney’s office. Concord police contacted Yelton about the images.
Then they obtained a search warrant and, in Jan. 2021, they seized Yelton’s smartphone where they allegedly found more child pornography images, prosecutors said.
The following month, law enforcement received a tip that Yelton had child pornography images on his Yahoo account, according to the district attorney’s office.
Prosecutors said that law enforcement discovered evidence of the forcible sexual abuse offenses while going over Yelton’s accounts related to child pornography.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed