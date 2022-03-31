SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The ‘March Miracle’ never arrived this year so Northern Californians find themselves once again facing worsening drought conditions.

Federal officials released their weekly Drought Monitor map on Thursday. Extreme drought conditions now cover all of Sonoma County and a sliver of neighboring Napa County.

But it will certainly be expanding. The National Weather Service 10-day forecast predicts higher than normal temperatures that will continue to suck moisture out of the rapidly drying out hillsides.

“We did not get the Miracle March we were all hoping for,” the National Weather Service forecasters in Reno said in the weekly drought release. “I’d more likely call it Minimal March. The exceedingly dry winter which started in January has continued into March with well below average precipitation and record high temps.”

“According to the U.S. Drought Monitor,” the forecasters continued. “The driest January and February on record for much of the California and Nevada region has led to drought degradations over the past 8 weeks, countering improvements made in late 2021. More degradation is likely.”

KPIX Meotorlgist Darren Peck echoed those sentiments.

“Likely that area (North Bay in extreme drought) grows in the next several weeks,” he said.

Peck pointed to the latest measurement of soil moisture that is at the lowest levels at this time of year for decades.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom, concerned about worsening conditions in the upcoming months, issued an executive order demanding additional water conservation measures statewide. He called for local water suppliers to move to Level 2 of their water shortage contingency plans.

“While we have made historic investments to protect our communities, economy and ecosystems from the worsening drought across the West, it is clear we need to do more,” Newsom said.

According to the governor’s office, Level 2 would involve implementing conservation actions to prepare for a shortage of up to 20%. Measures that could be taken include reducing the number of days residents can water outdoors.

Newsom also ordered the State Water Resources Control Board to consider banning irrigation of so-called “non-functional” turf, which would include decorative grass next to large commercial and industrial buildings.

Officials stressed that the potential watering ban does not apply to residential lawns or turf in recreational areas, such as those at schools, sports fields and parks.