SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Starting Friday, COVID requirements to get into mega events are being lifted in the state, changing the rules for attending concerts and sporting events at major Bay Area venues.

The new rule applies to all indoor events being attended by 1,000 or more people. Attendees will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The state announced the change in safety requirements earlier this month pointing to declining COVID cases and hospitalizations.

The SAP Center in San Jose is aligning with the change starting Saturday. That means the change will apply to the Sharks game Saturday night.

Mike McCarroll, the vice president of guest experience with the San Jose Sharks, said there’s been lower attendance to games than pre-pandemic. They think it’s in part due to confusion and changes with the guidance on the state and local levels.

“We’ve had people come from other counties to attend a game or an event and say ‘Well, I got in this way here, but I can’t get in this way here?'” McCarroll said.

Officials are hoping this will be a turning point. McCarroll said SAP Center employees are excited.

“In a way, it can just be a hockey game. And I get to welcome people and show them to their seats and not have to worry about a vax status,” he said.

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center also announced earlier in March that the arena in San Francisco would no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for entry.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said he thinks the region is ready for the change.

“The main reason is the forcefield of immunity is so large because we’ve recently been hit by omicron, BA-1, and even though BA-2 is about to come, it still looks relatively quiet in California,” Chin-Hong said.

He added that anyone who is immuno-compromised, unvaccinated or are 65 and older without a booster should consider wearing a mask in really crowded settings as a precaution.