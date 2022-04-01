SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Diners were out in droves in North Beach Friday night, with many packed into bustling bars and restaurants.
“It’s great. I mean it’s nice not to have to worry about all the restrictions and just be casual,” said Norman Golchehreh, who stopped by North Beach for a late dinner.
Dario Nicotra is the co-owner of Acquolina, an Italian eatery and pizzeria in North Beach. Its patio and bar were busy with customers Friday and Nicotra remarked that the return of large, in-person events in San Francisco has been good for business.
“With the Restaurant Week also we have all the reservations tonight, tomorrow and we see the people start making plans again for dining and so it’s a great — it’s great news,” Nicotra said.
Acquolina, like the more than 100 restaurants participating in Restaurant Week, offered a fixed-price menu.
Nicotra said the 10-day event is a great way to attract new customers.
Gerard Ayala, who was visiting North Beach Friday night, said he was looking forward to participating in Restaurant Week again after a long pandemic pause.
“I love it! I think it’s going to be really great for the city and I miss it.”