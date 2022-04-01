SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Calling it a San Francisco dream home would be an understatement. One of the city’s famed Painted Ladies has hit the real estate market.

The Kavanaugh House was the first of the famed Seven Sisters built on Steiner Street in the Alamo Square neighborhood. While the $5.75 million pricetag puts it out of reach for most, KPIX got a rare look inside before the keys get handed over to the new owner.

“This home was built by Michael Kavanaugh in 1892,” explains Mollie Poe, the co-founder of Indigo Group Real Estate, who listed the house for sale. “He is the builder of the Painted Ladies so this is the first house of Postcard Row.”

A big draw are the home’s details. Right in the front entryway of the 4800-plus square foot property, are the original glass gas lit chandeliers.

“These actually light with a little turn of a key.” Poe said.

The family selling the home is no stranger to remodeling. This is their fifth restoration project. They restored all of the old features to their best and the parts they could not restore, they recreated what originally stood there.

The Victorian’s 13-foot ceilings make the rooms feel expansive. Modern conveniences have been added in, including a rolling ladder in the kitchen to take advantage of the extra space above.

“In 25 years I have sold three big homes around this square and many, many around this town and I have never seen this detail added,” Poe said of the drawers sitting on the floor of the kitchen cabinetry.

When Carl the Fog is not visiting, from the back of the house, it is a perfect view of the San Francisco skyline.

“On a beautiful day, City Hall is right there and it completely illuminates,” Poe said. “It is beautiful at dawn and it is beautiful at dusk.”

Poe said that the prior owner, before it sold last time in 2013, lived in the home for 40 years. She says he saved it from being demolished in the 1970’s.

“We actually think the home was going to be turned into a parking lot, it was in such disrepair,” Poe said. “He restored it completely.”

On its second level, there are four full-size bedrooms and three full baths. The front guest room overlooks the park, where plenty of tourists admire the landmark of the neighborhood.

While the home holds plenty of history, it is outfitted for a family lifestyle.

“Many of the stained glass in the home are original, so we think,” Poe said. “It’s perfectly appointed.”

One more flight up, sits a finished attic. It is complete with a bathroom and plenty of opportunities with skylights to get some California sun.

On its ground floor, with a garage, is a separate legal unit. It is finished with a kitchenette and bathroom as well.

“It is very unique to get a Victorian that is restored to this level,” Poe said.

Modern is what is trendy for home buyers today but this particular house holds a touch of the past and the present with it’s classic fit.

“Modern is awesome, modern is beautiful,” Poe said. “But the history in this home, people have been jaw dropped by it and it has been a pleasure to show. It is a legacy property and it is very, very special.”

Check out its listing: https://www.indigogrouprealestate.com/featured-listings/sfar/mls-422633044-722_steiner_street_san_francisco_ca_94117/.