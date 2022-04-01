KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

EAT: SF Restaurant Week

April 1st – 10th

San Francisco Restaurant Week launches a week from today and runs through April 10th. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse cusine through special prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Head to the website for a list of participating restaurants and yummy menu details.

https://www.sfrestaurantweek.com/about/

MUSIC: Lights “PEP”

OUT NOW

Alt-pop icon Lights has released her highly-anticipated new album PEP. The news is heralded by the release of hypnotic new track “Salt and Vinegar,” which is accompanied by an official music video streaming now on Lights’ official YouTube channel. Lights will perform at Regency Ballroom next Wednesday. The new music offering is available for download now.

https://www.iamlights.com

GRAMMYS: H.E.R. Nominated

Sunday 5pm

Bay Area artist H.E.R garnerd eight nominations in this year’s Grammy Awards including for Album and Song of the year. She also picks up nominations in R&B and contemporary Christian categories. H.E.R also performs on May 15th at Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara.

https://www.her-official.com



EVENT: Grammys 2022

Sunday 5pm KPIX

The 64th Grammys honor the best in music from jazz and blues to rap, soul, pop & rock.

https://www.grammy.com

GIANTS: Opening Day

Friday 1:35pm

The crack of the bat, the waft of garlic fries and the sound of “golden pipes” Renel filling Oracle Park – yes it’s opening day next Friday. Your SF Giants take on Miami Marlins. See you there.

https://www.mlb.com/giants

RIP: Remembering Taylor Hawkins

One week ago we lost Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, too young & too soon. I wanted to share this video from Bottle Rock Napa Valley a few years ago. Williams-Sonoma had drum kits made out of pots and pans to “spec” for Taylor & Chad Smith. They jumped on those kits with the enthusiasm of two little wide eyed kids. Taylor bought the kits, the money going to No Kid Hungry. It was a magical moment with a magical guy with big talent and a million dollar smile. I will treasure the moments in his presence at Bottle Rock forever. Sleep with the music angels Taylor.

Pots and pans video here: https://youtu.be/9icdAZLOJis



BOOK: Conversations With People Who Hate Me

Out now

In an internet era characterized by comment section wars, devastating clapbacks, and anonymous vitriol, Dylan Marron explores what happens when online feuders step out from behind the keyboard and get to know the human on the other side of the screen. Join Dylan as he connects people who have clashed online – from old friends to complete strangers — to explore why we believe what we believe, how we relate to each other on the internet, and just what a phone call can accomplish. Don’t be fooled by the title! It’s actually a loving show that fosters unlikely connections in an age of increasing digital isolation.

https://www.dylanmarron.com/podcast