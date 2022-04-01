SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco teacher appeared in a federal court Friday on charges of receiving child pornography, authorities announced.
Charles Richard Barrett made his initial appearance Friday on the complaint filed on Wednesday and unsealed Friday, according to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds.
The 33-year-old Barrett was identified as a teacher at a private elementary and middle school in San Francisco. As part of an investigation into Barrett's partner in June 2020, federal agents obtained a computer found in Barrett's home which allegedly contained evidence that Barrett communicated with two suspected minors and received sexually explicit images from them.
According to the complaint, between December 2013 and February 2014 Barrett communicated with the first victim in text messages that included sexually explicit images. The complaint said Barrett encouraged the victim to provide sexually explicit images of himself and the victim complied.
A second victim, who told Barrett he was a high school student, was also contacted in a series of text messages and exchanges of sexually explicit photos, the complaint said.
Barrett is charged with receipt of child pornography. He was ordered to be held pending a detention hearing on April 5.