SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After years of construction delays and being a source of irritation for neighbors and local business owners, San Francisco transit officials will finally begin running buses Friday along the rapid transit lanes added to Van Ness Avenue.

Construction on the red concrete center lanes began late in 2016 with a planned completion date of 2019, but delays mounted and years rolled beyond the deadline date.

Meanwhile, travel on the major north-south traffic artery was difficult and neighboring Franklin and Gough streets were often gridlocked.

On Thursday, commuters who use public transit on Van Ness were hopeful the years of waiting were worth it.

“I think it’s a fantastic addition to the options that people have to get around,” said Vivek Vaydy. “I think it’s been a long time in the making from what I’ve heard and so getting to finally see it open will be amazing for the city.

Justin Yang, likewise, was ready to test the route.

“I’m just looking forward to all the improvements, the speed improvements getting where I need to go faster,” Yang said.

Officials said the $345.9 million project will increase transit time on the busy avenue for both Muni and Golden Gate Transit buses and also improve safety for riders. They claim buses will run about 32% faster.

At 11 a.m. the SFMTA will hold the project’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the War Memorial near Van Ness and Market streets.