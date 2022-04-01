SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A man had his car stolen at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Lower Nob Hill neighborhood on Thursday night, police said.
The carjacking was reported at 8:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sutter Street, where four suspects approached a man in his 20s and forced him out of the vehicle at gunpoint, according to police.READ MORE: Warriors: Steph Curry Making 'Good Progress' But Will Miss Rest Of Regular Season
The suspects then fled in the vehicle and remained at large Friday morning. Detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available.READ MORE: Santa Clara County Forms Working Group to Reduce Local Fentanyl Deaths, Trafficking
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Will Smith Resigns from Academy of Motion Picture Arts in Wake of Chris Rock Slap
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.