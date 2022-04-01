Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
KYIV (CBS News) — A U.S. official confirmed to CBS News senior national security correspondent David Martin that Ukrainian helicopters carried out a strike against an oil depot inside Russian territory Friday morning.

The official told Martin there was concern in Washington about how Russia might react to the strikes.

Ukrainian officials did not claim responsibility for the attack themselves, but as CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports, it was a significant move by Ukraine’s forces.

