LOS ANGELES (CBS News Los Angeles) — Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following the immense backlash that came from his ill-fated slap of Chris Rock.
Smith was already facing expulsion from the Academy, after an inquiry was launched in regards to the incident on Sunday at the Academy Awards.
During the ceremony, the actor walked on stage and slap Rock, who had just made a joke about his wife – Jada Pinkett Smith – and her alopecia diagnosis. A short time later, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor