SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be out for the rest of the regular season as he continues to recover from a foot injury he suffered last month.
In a statement on Friday, the team said that Curry was "making good progress" after he suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot during a March 16 loss to the Boston Celtics. Since his departure, the Warriors have gone 1-6, including four straight losses.
“[Curry] has spent the last two weeks performing various rehabilitation exercises in the training and weight rooms under the guidance of the team’s performance staff,” the team said. “He will gradually begin individual on-court activities next week, and his eventual return to practice will be based on his continued progress.”
As of Friday night, the Warriors (48-29) are the 4th seed in the Western Conference with five games left in the regular season. Golden State is set to close out the regular season with games against the Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.
The team said the next update on Curry’s status will be provided on April 11, the day after the regular season finale against New Orleans.