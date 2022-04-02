SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — Joel Bartlett, the former longtime meteorologist at KPIX and KGO-TV for more than three decades, died late Thursday evening at his ranch in Sonoma County. He was 81.

At the time he died, Bartlett was surrounded by family and friends and all of the animals he loved.

In an interview with the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences prior to his induction into the Silver Circle, Bartlett related a weather story that changed the course of his life.

He was 33, living in Marin County and into his sixth year as a staff meteorologist for PG&E, when a sailing trip with a friend he ran into a storm.

One evening, they set out for sail on the Pacific Ocean, just off San Francisco. They ventured out despite a weather forecast that warned of stormy weather and rough seas.

“We got caught in a storm,” Bartlett recalled. “The boat washed up on some rocks, and we were shipwrecked.”

Fortunately, they made it safely back to shore.

It was during a speaking engagement at a Marin County yacht club relaying his tale of survival that Bartlett caught the attention of Bill Hillier, who was then the programming manager at KPIX.

“Bill said that the station wanted to hire a meteorologist instead of a personality,” Bartlett said. “I was given a 13-week contract.”

The rest of local TV history.

Bartlett — who first served as a weather officer for the U.S. Air Force — was a familiar face to millions of Bay Area television viewers, appearing on KPIX from 1974 to 1989. That year, he left the station to join KGO-TV, where he remained until he retired, at age 65, in 2006.

On Wednesday, the day before Bartlett died, San Francisco Mayor London Breed proclaimed the day “Joel Bartlett Day”, honoring him with an official city proclamation highlighting his career achievements and involvement in the Bay Area community.