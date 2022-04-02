SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The suspected gunman remained at large Saturday after a San Francisco Bayview District shooting left a 21-year-old man dead and a second man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
San Francisco police said officers responded at approximately 1:21 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting in the area of 3rd Street and Palou Avenue.
Arriving officers found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers rendered aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The second victim, a 29-year-old male, was being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No information about the shooting suspect or a motive have been released. The name of the shooting victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No arrests have been made. The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.