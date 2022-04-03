OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland A’s continued overhauling their roster Sunday, sending star pitcher Sean Manaea and minor league right-hander Aaron Holiday to the Padres for minor leaguers right-handed pitcher Adrian Martinez and infielder Euribiel Angeles.

Before opening day this week, the club has traded away All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto and two-time All Star first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta in return for a stable full of promising minor leaguers.

Manaea was a workhorse for the A’s pitching staff, going 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts in 2021 and has posted a winning record in five consecutive seasons.

He struck out a career-high 194 batters, which ranked eighth in the American League and seventh in Oakland history.

Manaea also tied for the AL lead in starts, ranked fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.73), sixth in walks per nine innings (2.06), eighth in innings pitched (179.1), ninth in opponents OPS (.719) and on-base percentage (.304) and 10th in ERA, slugging (.415) and batting average (.255).

The wins, strikeouts and games started are the most by an A’s pitcher over the last 18 years.

Holiday was the A’s 13th-round selection in the 2021 Player Draft and went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three relief appearances with the A’s affiliate in the Arizona Complex League last year.

He did not allow a run, struck out eight and walked two in 5.2 innings while holding the opposition to a .158 batting average.

The 21-year-old right-hander played collegiately at Old Dominion and was 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 102 strikeouts over 47 college games, including two starts.

In return, Oakland received Martinez, who combined for an 8-5 record and a 3.38 ERA in 26 games, including 22 starts, with Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso last year.

He struck out 122 batters in 125.0 innings and allowed a .243 opponents batting average.

The 25-year-old right-hander is a native of Mexico and was originally signed by the Padres on Feb. 16, 2015. He has pitched five seasons in the Padres farm system and is 21-18 with a 4.30 ERA in 100 games, including 48 starts.

Angeles, meanwhile, batted a combined .329 with 26 doubles, six triples, four home runs, 64 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 105 games with Low-A Lake Elsinore and High-A Fort Wayne last year.

He added 40 walks and was hit by a pitch eight times for a .392 on-base percentage.

The 19-year-old right-handed hitter was signed by the Padres out of the Dominican Republic in 2018 and made his professional debut with the DSL Padres in 2019. He is rated as the Padres 10th-best prospect by Baseball America and 12th best by MLB.com.