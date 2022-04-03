HILLSBOROUGH (KPIX) — Bay Area nonprofits raising money to feed Ukrainian families distributed hundreds of tamales on Sunday, using the proceeds to help World Central Kitchen continue its work in the war zone.

“We are surrounded by people with huge hearts who want to do something. The outpouring has been spectacular for us.” said Lilli Rey, co-founder of Bay Area Border Relief, one of the non-profits — along with Ayudando Latinos A Soñar (ALAS) — behind the fundraiser.

Volunteers and staff from the two groups made about 1,500 tamales and have already raised $12,000 for World Central Kitchen. Organizers and participants agree that the Kitchen does incredible work making sure people suffering some of the worst experiences around the globe are fed a proper meal with dignity.

“I am just amazed with everything that they do. Not only in Ukraine but, when there is a tornado or a hurricane or an earthquake anywhere in the world, they are there immediately,” said David Pollack, a San Carlos resident who picked up tamales at the Hillsborough town hall.

The other three locations where people picked up tamales for the fundraiser included Berkeley, Half Moon Bay and Menlo Park. The total number of tamales made for the effort kept rising last week yet they still sold out quickly. Donated ingredients helped keep the costs of the fundraiser low.

“It’s really exciting to see now that they are in the Ukraine and we know that it’s a mission that’s well-served and the people will actually get the food,” said Angie Simonetti, a San Francisco resident also picking up tamales in Hillsborough. “It’s a way to give back and to feel like we’re a part of a community that’s trying to help alleviate suffering in another part of world.”

Those who donated to the cause acknowledged it was a small act of kindness but they hope these fundraisers help to keep the story in the minds and hearts of their neighbors in the U.S.

“This is the global community coming together to stand with Ukraine and say this is totally unacceptable,” said state assemblyman Kevin Mullin, who is speaker pro tempore and represents much of the Peninsula in the 22nd District. He visited the Hillsborough location on Sunday.

While they have sold out and distributed all of the tamales, they are still accepting donations to send to World Central Kitchen. You can learn more at BayAreaBorderRelief.org.

“It’s happening and it’s real and we may be comfortable right now in our hometown, in our country but we have to remember others are trying to survive and get out,” said Nancy Garcia, a South San Francisco resident.