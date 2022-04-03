AN CARLOS (CBS SF) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday night after he allegedly stole items from a convenience store and then stabbed the clerk after he was confronted with the crime.
Deputies from the San Carlos bureau responded to the Circle K at 500 El Camino Real to a 10:17 p.m. report of an altercation involving a customer who refused to pay for all of his items.
Police said the altercation spilled out of the store into the parking lot, where the suspect stabbed the clerk, who was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Police arrested Jonathan David Alas, 22, for assault with a deadly weapon.
Police consider the case an ongoing investigation and urge anyone with information about it to call the Sheriff's Office at (650) 363- 4911. Alternatively, callers may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
