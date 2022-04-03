SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Sunday morning fire severely damaged a home in the 1400 block of Maureen Road in Santa Rosa, firefighters said.
Crews who arrived at the scene at about 5:30 a.m. found flames coming from the front door and roof. They were able to get it under control in 30 minutes.
About half of the structure was destroyed by the fire, and the rest of the home suffered major smoke and heat damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damages are estimated to be $350,000.
Nobody was home when the fire broke out, though the resident arrived home while firefighters were putting out the blaze.
