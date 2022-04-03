SANTA ROSA (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reopened northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa following a fatal collision early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a 1:59 a.m. report of the collision involving multiple vehicles and soon began diverting northbound traffic off the highway at the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP traffic website.
The CHP reopened the northbound highway at 3:52 a.m. following an investigation.
An occupant of one vehicle was declared dead at the scene at 2:12 a.m.
