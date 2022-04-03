SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that injured three people — one fatally — near Alice Chalmers Playground on the south side of the city, according to authorities.

San Francisco Police Public Information Officer Robert Rueca confirmed that officers were investigating the shooting. At around 4:39 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police responded to Alice Chalmers Playground on the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue regarding a shooting.

Arriving officers located three victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. Officers rendered aid and called paramedics, who transported the victims to an area hospital. Police said one victim suffered life threatening injuries and two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but authorities did not have a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle as of Sunday evening. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai posted about the shooting shortly after 6 p.m., decrying the shooting that happened near but not in the playground as “a horrible act of violence.”

There was a multiple shooting today on Brunswick near Alice Chalmers Playground – This is a horrible act of violence- it took place near the park but not in the park, 4 shooting victims, one of them was grazed one deceased. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) April 4, 2022

Safai said that one of the victims in the shooting had died. He also said that there were four shooting victims, noting that a fourth victim was grazed.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families,” the post said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.