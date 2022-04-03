KYIV (CBS News) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine amid reports that Russian forces were leaving brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in their wake as they withdrew from the Kyiv region.
“Indeed, this is genocide — the elimination of the whole nation and the people,” Zelenskyy told “Face the Nation” on Sunday in an exclusive interview.
The Ukrainian leader said Russia’s invasion, now in its sixth week, is about “the destruction and extermination” of the more than 100 nationalities in his country.