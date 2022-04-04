SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — A two-alarm blaze that engulfed two stories of a four-story apartment building in the Ashbury area was contained as of around 9:45 p.m. Monday night, according to a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department.
The SFFD first reported the two-alarm blaze in the 400 block of Upper Terrace on Twitter at 8:51 p.m.
The fire started on the third floor and spread up to the fourth and roof, SFFD said.
According to the SFFD, firefighters rescued two individuals and "multiple families" from the building, with no injuries reported. However, "numerous" family pets are still not accounted for, the spokesperson said.
Crews will remain to remove any hot spots and allow access to the fire investigator.
The SFFD is asking people to avoid the area for several hours.
