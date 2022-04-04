SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — Sacramento police have not released the names of the six victims killed in Sunday’s mass shooting, they would only say the deceased included three men and three women. Two families have confirmed to the media that 38-year-old Sergio Harris and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner were among those slain when multiple shooters opened fire on a crowd near the state Capitol.

“I got a call in the middle of the night and I rushed right down,” said Fred Harris, father of Sergio Harris.

READ MORE: Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting Killed 3 Men, 3 Women

The elder Harris believed his son’s body was still at the crime scene, near the corner of 10th and K Streets. He wanted to see his son’s body.

Sacramento police said they couldn’t move the bodies until they were done processing the scene where hundreds of evidence markers were strewn across several streets.

“It’s a waiting game. You just got to wait and be patient,” Harris said.

He said he was staying strong for the family. Investigators told the family his son was among the six people killed.

“A whole bunch of shock, yeah, yeah. The shock ain’t going to go away overnight,” Harris said.

The family said Sergio Harris is survived by his wife and three children.

Another family also confirmed 29-year-old DeVazia Turner was killed.

His father, Frank, came to the scene straight from work. He said gunfire struck his son as he was leaving a downtown club.

“It’s just grief, bro. It’s just grief. That’s all,” said Turner. “They didn’t tell me nothing. They just confirmed it, yes, his body is over there. That’s it.”

“What’s going through my mind is ‘where is the killer or the killers?’ That’s what’s going through my mind. We need them arrested, we want justice,” Harris said.

Sacramento police said gunfire also injured 12 others. Some of the victims with the more serious injuries were being treated at UC Davis Medical Center.

Sunday night, Theresa Wallace, whose grandson was killed by gunfire years ago, attended a small community vigil at Cesar Chavez Park.

“My heart goes out to these families. It’s not just this generation but the next generation as well,” Wallace said.

KPIX 5 correspondent Kenny Choi contributed to this report