Filed Under:Bay Bridge, CHP, I-80, San Francisco, traffic, westbound, Yerba Buena Island

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert Monday evening after a collision on the westbound Bay Bridge west of Treasure Island Road blocked multiple lanes, authorities said.

At around 6:33 p.m., CHP reported that the crash has blocked the two left lanes and far right lane of the Bay Bridge. The lanes are blocked just past Yerba Buena Island

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is currently no estimated time to reopen the roadway.