SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert Monday evening after a collision on the westbound Bay Bridge west of Treasure Island Road blocked multiple lanes, authorities said.
Traffic Collision on Westbound I-80 West of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. Left Lanes and Right Lane Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 5, 2022
At around 6:33 p.m., CHP reported that the crash has blocked the two left lanes and far right lane of the Bay Bridge. The lanes are blocked just past Yerba Buena Island
#BayBridge #I80 Westbound past #YerbaBuenaIsland there's a crash in the 2 left lanes and the far right lane. Traffic's jammed before the Island. The CHP has issued a #SpecialTrafficAdvisory. #KCBSTraffic
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 5, 2022
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is currently no estimated time to reopen the roadway.