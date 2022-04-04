EUREKA, Humboldt County (CBS SF/BCN) — A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.1 and 3.9 rattled an area south of Eureka in Humboldt County on Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey
The quakes struck at 8:16 and 8:18 a.m., west of Rio Dell and U.S. Highway 101, the USGS said. The epicenters for both quakes were centered in the Bear River Ridge area, about five miles south of Ferndale and the Eel River.
No damages have been reported.

