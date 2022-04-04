MILLBRAE (BCN/CBS SF) — BART is reporting “major” delays on its San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay Directions, a spokesperson for the department announced at 7:37 p.m. on Monday.
They delay is due to police activity in the transbay tube and also from an earlier mechanical problem with a train, BART said.
No other information is available at this time.
