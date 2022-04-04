SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As investigators work to pinpoint suspects behind Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, the city is doubling down on its efforts to keep the area safe.
An $8.1 million plan includes physical infrastructure such as adding more lighting and cameras, but also targeting the root of gun violence. The mayor recently said the city council approved an additional $5.1 million to help youth programs.
In recent years, gun violence has been perpetuated by young people. City leaders and partners are trying to reach at-risk kids before they reach for a lifestyle on the streets.