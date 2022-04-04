SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old man was stabbed and seriously injured Saturday in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police.
At about 8 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Ellis Street to investigate a reported stabbing.READ MORE: UPDATE: Sacramento Police Arrest Suspect in Mass Shooting That Killed 6, Wounded 12
When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed at least twice by a man who had already fled.READ MORE: Bicycle Riding Thief Pleads Guilty To Shoplifting From San Francisco Walgreens
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.MORE NEWS: Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Crash On Highway 101 In Santa Rosa; 2nd Driver Hospitalized
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.