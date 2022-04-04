UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Union City on Monday announced the recent arrests of two men on suspicion of killing a man whose body was found by firefighters putting out a vegetation fire last month.
On March 23rd, Fremont police officers were dispatched to assist Alameda County Fire at Isherwood Way and Quarry Lakes Drive. Alameda County Fire responded to a vegetation fire in the creek area that separated the city of Fremont and Union City.
After extinguishing the fire, the firefighters located a deceased adult who was identified as 67-year-old Union City resident David Madrid. It was determined that the burned encampment was within the Union City limits and Union City officers responded to take over the investigation.
During the investigation, Union City detectives determined the incident was a homicide. Detectives identified the two suspects and obtained warrants for their arrests.
Last Thursday, the Union City Police Investigations Unit arrested both suspects who were later charged with one count of murder and arson.
The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Andrew Dela Cruz and
29-year-old Jeramie Cosper.
Anyone with information related to the homicide can contact Detective Fong at 510-675-5259.