SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man had his car stolen at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood on Monday morning, according to police.
The carjacking was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Way and Seventh Avenue along the southern edge of Golden Gate Park.
A female suspect brandished a firearm at the 53-year-old victim and then stole his SUV, police said.
No arrest has been made and no detailed suspect description was immediately available in connection with the carjacking.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.