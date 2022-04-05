OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in West Oakland are responding to an RV that is burning near I-880 Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted an image of the plume of black smoke being produced by the fire at the intersection of West Grand and Wood Street.
RV Fire on Wood Street & West Grand. Engines 3, 5, 15, Truck 3, Battalion 2 #oakland pic.twitter.com/WD34YXU2we
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 5, 2022
Multiple units have responded to the fire, including Battalion 2.
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide more information as it becomes available.