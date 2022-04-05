SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the 2020 murder of Marcus Harrison in the city’s Bayview District.
On Tuesday, police said Harrison's family was seeking closure to the tragedy and was asking for the public's assistance in helping identify a suspect.
On November 4, 2020, the 42-year-old Harrison was gunned down on the 1500 block of Wallace Ave. at about 9:14 p.m. Despite life-saving efforts by officers and medics, Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene, about two blocks east of 3rd St.
Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1107 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.