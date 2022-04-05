SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The mother of a San Jose police officer who died recently was arrested over the weekend as a suspect in a home invasion robbery, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded Sunday afternoon to a robbery at the Le Mirador Senior Apartments on the 1100 block of Coleman Road at Almaden Expressway. The victim told officers that a woman he knows forcibly entered his home and took a number of electronic items, a phone and his debit card.
The victim positively identified the woman as Sonya Packer, 52.
After consulting with the district attorney’s office, police obtained a warrant for Packer’s arrest. She was taken into custody Monday in Milpitas. It was not clear how Packer and the victim knew each other.
Sonya Packer is the mother of De'Jon Packer, a rookie officer with the San Jose Police Department who died last month at the age of 24. He was a graduate of Gunderson High School and played football at San Jose City College before playing for the San Jose State Spartans.
The cause of De’Jon Packer’s death was still pending. San Jose police said the robbery was not believed to be related to his death and the investigation was being conducted by the Milpitas Police Department.