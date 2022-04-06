OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 85-year-old man considered at-risk.
Alfonzo Arechiga was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday walking away from the 4300 block of Turner Avenue, police said.
He was wearing a tan jacket, navy-blue pants and brown shoes.
Arechiga is described as Hispanic/Latino, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. His family reports that Arechiga has Alzheimer’s disease, according to police.
Arechiga is unfamiliar with the Oakland area and could possibly be nearby the Lake Chabot Golf Course and Chabot Regional Park Area, authorities said.
Anyone with information about Arechiga's location is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
