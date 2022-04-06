WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The U.S. announced Wednesday a new sanctions package against Russia in response to reported atrocities around Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, which includes economic penalties on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult children and top Russian security officials.
The additional sanctions were rolled out in coordination with the Group of 7 and European Union and are designed to impose “severe and immediate economic costs” on Russia for its brutalities in Ukraine, the White House said.
“As long as Russia continues its brutal assault on Ukraine, we will stand unified with our allies and partners in imposing additional costs on Russia for its actions,” the White House said in an announcement of the sanctions.