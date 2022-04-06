SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Friends and family members gathered Tuesday night to remember two men — 22-year-old Brandon Cheese and 20-year-old Kieran Carlson — who were gunned last weekend in a shooting at Alice Chalmers Playground.

Two other men remain hospitalized as police continue to search for those responsible. A memorial of flowers and posters, bearing photos of Cheese and Carlson, continues to grow along the fence at the park.

While police have yet to release a motive for the shooting, friends and family say Cheese was in the park to console a friend.

“He was over there consoling a new friend of his who had lost his friend a year ago and he lost his life, because somebody came through shooting,” said Damien Posey from the organization Us4Us Bay Area.

Investigators said all four men were shot, but alive when officers from Ingleside station arrived at 4:39 p.m. All four were transported to the hospital, where Cheese and Carlson later died. The other two men’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The coroner said Cheese was from San Mateo while Carlson lived in San Francisco.

Police were asking anyone with information regarding the case to call the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai posted about the shooting Sunday evening, decrying it as “a horrible act of violence.”

There was a multiple shooting today on Brunswick near Alice Chalmers Playground – This is a horrible act of violence- it took place near the park but not in the park, 4 shooting victims, one of them was grazed one deceased. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. — Ahsha Safai 安世輝 (@Ahsha_Safai) April 4, 2022

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families,” the post said.

