SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – An investigation is underway after a 58-year-old man booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail died suddenly early Wednesday.
According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, the man was booked into the jail located at 150 West Hedding Street on Monday after San Jose Police arrested him on a felony bench warrant for false imprisonment.
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, medical staff were conducting what was described as a “routinely scheduled” medical assessment. Deputies said the inmate was alert and standing when he suddenly began to experience a medical emergency.
Medical staff then assisted the inmate to his bed and began life-saving measures, according to deputies. About 45 minutes later, he was transported to a nearby hospital.
Deputies said the inmate was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. No additional details about the incident were immediately available.
The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of family, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to a preliminary investigation, there were no signs of foul play and that the inmate was housed alone before the medical assessment.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said a joint investigation has been launched between the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and the Coroner’s Office.