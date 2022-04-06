SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Cruz are searching for a suspect who shot a victim inside a bar bathroom early Wednesday morning after a verbal confrontation, according to authorities.
A Santa Cruz Police Department press release said officers were called to the Blue Lagoon bar at 923 Pacific Avenue after a report of a shooting that had just happened. Arriving officers secured the scene and began an immediate search for the suspect and any potential victims.
Officers learned that one victim was shot inside the establishment. Through their initial investigation, officers determined the victim and suspect had been in a verbal altercation earlier at the bar, which later led to a confrontation in the bar's restroom.
During the confrontation, the lone suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. The victim, a 24-year-old male Santa Cruz County resident, took himself to an area hospital for treatment. The victim’s gunshot wound was significant, but is not considered life-threatening, police said. The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
Santa Cruz police detectives were dispatched to process the scene and interview additional witnesses related to the investigation of the case. The suspect was described as an adult Black male approximately 20-30 years of age, about 6'2″ tall and weighing approximately 250-275 pounds with shoulder-length black curly hair.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact SCPD Det. Kendall at (831) 420-5963.