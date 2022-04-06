SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Xavier Robledo was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl that caused overdoses in two people, killing one of them in the South Bay, according to federal prosecutors.

United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds called the M30 pills ‘killers in disguise.’

“M30 pills sold on the street are often laced with fentanyl, a cheap and deadly substitute,” Hinds said in a news release. “These counterfeit pills mimic Oxycodone, but they can be killers in disguise. The mismeasurement of even a microgram of fentanyl can have lethal consequences. We urge all to stay away from fentanyl sold on the street in any form it takes.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon echoed those sentiments.

“The death and destruction caused by fentanyl knows no boundaries,” Shannon said. “From coast to coast this poison is devastating families. Holding accountable those, like Robledo, who ruin lives with their criminal actions is our priority.”

Robledo, 21, of Seaside, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of distributing fentanyl.

In his plea agreement, Robledo admitted that in mid-April 2020, he sold counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills known as “M30” pills. M30 pills are light blue and imprinted with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other. He arranged the sale of three fentanyl-laced M30 pills via cell phone messages to a customer to whom Robledo had previously sold M30s.

The person was identified only as “Individual 1” in the plea agreement. Robledo admitted he personally delivered the M30 pills to the man’s home, which he knew contained fentanyl.

Federal prosecutors said the pills caused “Individual 1” to suffer a fentanyl overdose, and law enforcement officers found him in an unresponsive state. Fortunately, the man was later able to recover from his overdose.

Robledo further admitted in early May 2020, he again sold a counterfeit M30 that he knew contained fentanyl.

He sold the pills to a different individual identified in the plea agreement as “Individual 2.”

Robledo knew “Individual 2” because two weeks earlier he had sold and delivered drugs to him at a drug rehabilitation facility.

In the early May sale, Robledo arranged the sale to “Individual 2” using cell phone messages and delivered the M30 to his house. A few hours later the man ingested the M30 pill. It caused him to overdose fatally on fentanyl.

In addition to the 96-month prison term, U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman ordered Robledo to pay restitution for, among other things, the funeral costs.