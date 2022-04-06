BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – A measure before UC Berkeley students proposes a new student fee to fund the Daily Californian newspaper, which has fallen on hard times.

The Daily Cal prints only once a week now. This week’s front page is blank, sending the message that a vital source of information that’s been around for 150 years is in trouble.

Time is ticking, for a campus vote that could ultimately close the door on Cal’s student-run newspaper.

The “Save DC” initiative would raise student fees each semester from $2.75 to $6.

“I’m all about supporting student journalism for sure. I wouldn’t mind paying $6 for it,” said graduate student Grey Batie.

“Students are poor. They’re never going to pay $6 to read the newspaper when they can read everything for free online,” said Houda Naitelbarj.

About one-third of the paper’s budget comes from students, with advertising dollars and donations making up the rest.

“Local journalism is under threat right now. It’s because it’s difficult to find funding. Advertising is hard, especially with so many alternatives on social media, with so many other ways to get to audiences,” said Jasper Kenzo Sundeen, editor-in-chief of the Daily Cal.

Kenzo Sundeen is overseeing a 400 person staff vastly volunteer driven, who says the paper established in 1871, was financially supported by the University, but became independent, after controversial coverage of People’s Park, didn’t sit well with officials 50 years ago.

It’s that kind of journalism focused on community and student issues that’s at stake.

“You’re working on something that is for the community. You’re working on the city’s paper of record. For student newspapers across the country these are opportunities to cover real stories and real people and learn,” Kenzo Sundeen told KPIX 5.

“This being a premier research institution I would like to hear more about the research being done on campus and covering the students’ experiences,” said Batie.

“It’s reliable and speaks to our interests, and I appreciate that. I think it would be devastating to lose a piece of media like this,” said student Alexis Wood.

Voting ended Wednesday. Results will be announced Friday.