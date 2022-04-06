SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Police in Sacramento released additional info Wednesday on their investigation into Sunday morning’s horrific mass shooting, announcing the number of shooting suspects has risen to at least five and that the incident appears to be gang related.

In a release issued late Wednesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said detectives were continuing to piece together details regarding the April 3 mass casualty incident that injured 18 victims, including six fatally.

“Evidence in the case indicates that at least five shooters fired guns during the shooting, and that an exchange of gunfire took place between at least two groups of men,” the release stated.

While three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting — brothers Smiley Martin and Dandrae Martin as well as Daviyonne Dawson — so far the arrests have been described by authorities as related to the Sunday morning shooting with none of the suspects in custody facing homicide charges.

Police noted that as detectives continue to identify shooters and weapons involved in the deadly Sunday morning incident, the number of identified shooters may grow to more than five.

Police also said there are more indications “that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy.”

Authorities said they were unable to elaborate on exactly what the gang affiliation of the individuals involved might be as of Wednesday, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings.

“This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said in the release. “The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community.”

Police say they continue to receive a steady flow of information from the public on the deadly shooting. As of Wednesday, nearly 200 videos, photographs and other pieces of evidence have been submitted and are being analyzed. The information is coming through our community evidence portal utilizing a QR code embedded in department websites and social media, and shared by news media.

We are aware of a social media video that appears to show an altercation that preceded the shooting. We encourage any community members with related video to follow the link/QR code below to submit the video to SPD. https://t.co/bQBuBtDM8m pic.twitter.com/pPdrHVkKuX — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Sacramento police are encouraging any witnesses with information regarding the investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.