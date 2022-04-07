SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision Thursday night that killed two pedestrians, authorities said.

Police received the call regarding the two people killed while walking in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police responded and are currently still at the scene a few blocks from Reid-Hillview Airport investigating the incident.

Both pedestrians were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced deceased.

Units are currently at the scene of a fatal hit and run involving two pedestrians. Ocala Av and Oakton Ct. The vehicle fled the scene and we are awaiting a description. Both pedestrians were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced deceased. TOC 6:26 PM pic.twitter.com/hZAyt5IZcd — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 8, 2022

The vehicle fled the scene. Police have not issued a suspect vehicle description.

The deadly incident is the 24th fatal traffic accident in San Jose this year and the two people killed are the 25th and 26th victims of a fatal collision in 2022. These are the 13th and 14th pedestrian death of 2022.