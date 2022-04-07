OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a homicide that happened last month, according to authorities.
In a press release issued by the Oakland Police Department, officers arrested Kevin Mak in connection with the homicide of Chi Leung.
According to reports, the 41-year-old Mak had a confrontation with Leung, 66, that ended with Mak hitting Leung with his mini van. The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on March 18 on the 800 block of Alice Street.
Police said Leung died due to his injuries on March 26. According to reports, Mak was initially arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and released. Police obtained a warrant for Mak's arrest on a murder charge after Leung died from his injuries, according to reports.
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Mak with murder.